‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’ prog held

HAWAI, 11 Sep: The 6/11 Gorkha Rifles organized a programme here in Anjaw district on Saturday to celebrate the ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’, marking 50 years of the Sino-India war.

The commanding officer spoke about the Battle of Walong and the contributions made by Indian soldiers to safeguard the nation, fighting against the Chinese soldiers in 1962.

The personnel displayed martial arts, and made a presentation on the 1962 Battle of Walong for the students of the government higher secondary school here, the JNV, and the Walla government middle school.

Anjaw DC Talo Jerang, the Walong circle officer, HoDs and GBs of Hawai circle attended the programme. (DIPRO)