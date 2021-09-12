Poshan Maah celebration underway

MONIGONG, 11 Sep: The ICDS project of remote Monigong circle in Shi-Yomi district, led by CDPO Ojing Talom, is celebrating the month-long Poshan Maah from 1 September to 30 September with a wide range of programmes for women and children.

The programme has so far featured taking of the poshan pledge, a poshan walk, and plantation drives at anganwadi centres. Awareness on proper nutrition is being generated, and the people are being encouraged to cultivate vegetables suitable to the region.

Stress is also being laid on combating moderate to acute malnutrition, handwashing technique, stunting in children, etc.

The CDPO informed that the anganwadi workers have been instructed to “refer to the growth charts of boys and girls for future references.”

Yoga sessions have also been conducted. (DIPRO)