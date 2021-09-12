Under-construction bridge collapses

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 11 Sep: The under-construction steel Bailey bridge over the Shu river between Mepsoro and Geram villages in Papum Pare’s Toru circle, on the Nechipu-Hoj NH 13 (Sagalee-Seppa road), collapsed on Saturday.

Reportedly, a few commuters narrowly escaped unhurt when the bridge collapsed. No casualty was reported.

PWD Highway Chief Engineer S Sumnyan informed through social media that the bridge “developed distress during construction and it was not open to traffic.”

The Arunachal Times sent a message to the project manager of the executing agency, M/s Sushi IRVCL, which was awarded the construction work directly by the union road transport & highways ministry, for a reaction, but there was no response to the query.

Meanwhile, Papum Pare SP Neelam Nega informed that no complaint has been received at the Sagalee police station so far. “However, the Papum Pare police have deployed force to tackle any law and order situation in the place,” he said.