PHE&WS CE Tagong Ketan retires

ITANAGAR, 12 Sep: One of the senior most chief engineers (CE) of the PHE&WS department, Tagong Ketan, bid farewell to the department on Sunday.

He had joined government service as an assistant engineer in the RWD in 1986, and served in various capacities for a period of a little over 34 years.

PHED CEs Toko Jyoti, Tomo Basar and S Yomcha along with other senior officials of the department spoke on the occasion.

Ketan also shared his views and suggestions and requested the officers to “work towards accessibility, accountability and responsibility towards common citizens and make their life easier.”

The rank and file of the PHE&WS department attended the farewell function, complying with the Covid SOP.