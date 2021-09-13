Prog on artificial insemination of goats held

KIMIN, 12 Sep: Over 20 farmers attended an awareness programme on ‘Artificial insemination (AI) in goat’, organized by the Papum Pare Krishi Vigyan Kendra at Lora-Belo village here on Thursday.

During the programme, animal science expert Dr Yab Mate spoke about the importance of AI in goats and said that “AI is the best way to spread elite genetic material throughout a population.”

Farm manager Dr Nabam Gama urged the farmers to “adopt AI technique and practice goat farming, as it can be farmers’ ATM.”

KVK Head Dr Bangkeng Perme and agrometeorology scientist Mamoni Panging were also present at the programme.