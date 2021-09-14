2-day conference of tourism, cultural mins gets underway

Nalo seeks funds to promote tourism in Arunachal

GUWAHATI, 13 Sep: The two-day ‘Tourism and cultural ministers’ conference of NE region’ began here on Monday.

Union Tourism & Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, and tourism and culture ministers of the NE states attended the first day’s meeting.

Addressing the gathering, Reddy said that the government of India is working on a plan to develop a tourism policy.

“There is need for a proper tourism policy in the country. The tourism sector should get the status of industry,” said the minister.

He emphasized on using the PP mode to promote tourism in the NE states. “Young entrepreneurs should be encouraged and supported. Policies should be framed in such a way to support the PP mode for promotion of the tourism sector,” he added.

“Films can play an important role in promoting tourism. The state and central governments will work together in this regard. Social media can also be effectively used to woo tourists,” said Reddy.

He suggested to the states to improve the websites of their tourism departments and make them more informative and attractive.

Arunachal Tourism Minister Nakap Nalo highlighted the tourism potential of the state, and requested the central government to

“provide a separate window for promotion of tourism industry in the NE region.”

Nalo also informed that “tender work has been done with regard to Parshuram Kund in Lohit district” under the PRASAD Scheme-I. He urged the Centre to “consider other places in PRASAD-II.”

“Namsai, Pasighat, Malinithan, Bhismaknagar, Menga Mandir Daporijo and Ziro Shivling will be part of the PRASAD scheme. Also, we are proposing a Buddhist circuit which would connect important towns like Namsai, Tuting, Mechuka, Taksing, Bomdila and Tawang. I request the government of India for consideration of the project lying in the tourism ministry,” said Nalo.

He said more funding from the union government is required to promote tourism in Arunachal, and also said that the state is looking forward to the visit of the union minister.

Senior officers from the tourism ministry, the cultural affairs ministry, the railways, telecommunication, the MoRTH, civil aviation and inland waterway, besides tour operators and other officers associated with promotion of tourism in the NE region are taking part in the conference.

Arunachal’s tourism advisor Laisam Simai, Tourism Secretary Sadhna Deori, Cultural Affairs Secretary Remo Kamki, Deputy Tourism Director Gedo Esi, Guwahati DRC Pranjit Sharma and others also attended the inaugural function.