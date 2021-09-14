75 Covid cases reported on Monday

ITANAGAR, 13 Sep: The state reported 75 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Monday, of whom 46 are symptomatic.

Lower Dibang Valley reported the highest 19 cases, followed by 13 cases in the ICR and eight cases in Lower Subansiri.

With 9.3 percent, Lower Dibang Valley reported the highest positivity rate in the state. The ICR reported a positivity rate of 1.3 percent.

Sixty-eight patients in various health facilities across the state were also declared recovered or discharged on Monday.

On the day, 4,056 samples were collected from the entire state.

The state currently has 533 active Covid cases, with 486 persons under home isolation (see full bulletin)