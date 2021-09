YINGKIONG, 13 Sep: The BRO on Monday opened for traffic the Yingkiong road in Upper Siang district which connects to Siang district.

A stretch of the road had suffered damages due to huge landslides and formation breach at many locations, leading to complete disruption of communication between Siang and Upper Siang.

The BRO’s Project Brahmank mobilized a quick response team and worked in unfavourable conditions like continuous rainfall and active slides to restore the line of communication.