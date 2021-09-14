Survey in 2 Arunachal dists to identify persons with intellectual disabilities

ITANAGAR, 13 Sep: A Hyderabad-based institute under the union ministry of social justice will conduct a survey from 22 September to identify persons with intellectual disabilities in two districts of Arunachal where “no schemes to empower” such people are operational, an official said on Monday.

The National Institute for Empowerment of Persons with Intellectual Disability (NIEPID) will assess the condition of these citizens and provide certificates to them, he said.

The institute, in collaboration with the state’s health & family welfare department and the district authorities, will conduct the survey at Roing in Lower Dibang Valley and Changlang town and Miao in Changlang district, NIEPID’s Northeast coordinator Ganesh Sheregar told PTI.

“A team of NIEPID officials will soon visit Arunachal, the only state in India where no schemes to empower divyangjans are operational,” he said.

The NIEPID will also distribute teaching and learning kits worth Rs 20 lakhs among persons with intellectual disabilities, Sheregar said.

Doctors and psychologists from the state would be joining the NIEPID team in every training programme. (PTI)