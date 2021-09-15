1 Covid death reported on Tuesday, toll at 271

ITANAGAR, 14 Sep: The state registered one Covid-19 death on Monday, which was reported on Tuesday. With this, the state’s death toll stands at 271.

A 42-year-old male from Lower Subansiri with comorbidity had complaints of fever and breathing difficulty since 25 August and had tested Covid positive through RAT at the general hospital in Hapoli on the same day.

He was admitted to the DCHC in Hapoli on 30 August, where he passed away on 13 September due to Covid pneumonia, ARDS with septic shock and renal failure.

He was unvaccinated.

The state reported 65 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday, of whom 23 are symptomatic.

Tawang reported the highest 16 cases, followed by 14 cases in the ICR and 12 cases in Lower Subansiri.

With 10.5 percent, Upper Siang reported the highest positivity rate in the state. The ICR reported a positivity rate of 1.3 percent.

Sixty-nine patients in various health facilities across the state were also declared recovered or discharged on Tuesday.

On the day, 3,983 samples were collected from the entire state (see full bulletin)