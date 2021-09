[ Karda Natam ]

DAPORIJO, 14 Sep: Pakbin Sikom (30), who is accused of raping a minor, surrendered before the police here in Upper Subansiri district on Tuesday and was arrested at around 7:30 pm.

Sikom had been absconding after he had allegedly raped a seven-year-old girl on 8 September in Sikarijo village.

“He will be produced before the designated court on Wednesday. A case has already been registered under the appropriate section of law and under the POCSO Act,” informed DSP T Bage.