DC urges telecom service providers to cover uncovered areas

BOMDILA, Sep 14: West Kameng DC Karma Leki urged the telecom service providers to bring all uncovered areas in the district under their network coverage without worrying about the number of subscribers.

“There may be least number of subscribers at the beginning, but when you start providing quality services, subscribers will gradually increase,” Leko said during a ‘telecom monitoring committee’ meeting here on Tuesday.

“Internet communication is no longer a luxury; rather, it has become a basic necessity for overall development of the society,” he said.

The DC said that, during the Covid-19 pandemic, there were certain villages in the district where students could not attend their online classes because of poor or unavailable internet services.

Stating that all necessary support would be provided by the district administration to connect every village of the district with internet facility, he advised the telecom service providers to coordinate with all the stakeholders, like the power department, the PWD, etc, before installing mobile towers, “so that the telecom infrastructures don’t disturb others.”

Representatives of the government-owned BSNL and private mobile service providers Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vodafone-Idea placed their grievances before the district administration.

CO (Development) Tenzing Yangchen presented the guidelines for ‘Granting Right of Way to Telegraph Infrastructure in Arunachal Pradesh, 2018’. (DIPRO)