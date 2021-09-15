Gao donates ambulance to de-addiction centre

KHONSA, 14 Sep: Eastern Arunachal MP Tapir Gao on Tuesday donated an ambulance and provided financial aid for buying sports items to the Care Me Home drug de-addiction-cum-rehabilitation centre here in Tirap district.

Gao was accompanied by BJP secretary-general Dilip Saikia, the BJP’s NE in-charge Ajay Jamwal, state BJP president Biyuram Wahge and several other party leaders.

Later, Gao visited the district hospital here and took stock of the preparations for the oxygen plant which is coming up at the hospital.