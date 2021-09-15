Hindi Diwas celebrated

KOLORIANG, 14 Sep: The Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya (VKV) here in Kurung Kumey district celebrated Hindi Diwas in a befitting manner on Tuesday.

During the programme, VKV Principal Bhim Prasad Upadhyay highlighted the contributions of Hindi writers such as Ramdhari Singh Dinkar, Surya Kant Tripathi Nirala, Mahadevi Verma and Sumitra Nandan Pant towards “making Hindi a global language.”

He also mentioned some of the Hindi writers from Arunachal, such as Dr Taro Sindik and Dr Jamuna Bini Tadar, and spoke about their contributions towards promoting the Hindi language in the state.

Besides school teachers, 28 students recited their self-composed poems and riddles.

Hindi teacher Ramesh Yadav spoke on the growing importance of the Hindi language and its significance.

In West Kameng HQ Bomdila, the Hindi department of the government college there celebrated Hindi Diwas, during which the importance of the Hindi language was highlighted.