Induction trg for JEs underway

ITANAGAR, 14 Sep: A three-week intensive induction training programme for the newly recruited junior engineers (JE) of the power department began at Dorjee Khandu Memorial Convention Centre here on Tuesday.

The programme is being conducted to “create a conducive work culture and to train the engineers on various topics related to legal and regulatory frameworks of power sector, best practices in operation system, intelligent transformer maintenance, state grid code and supply code, etc, along with the basics of office procedures related to establishment and accounts section,” said an official release.

The power department’s Transmission, Planning & Monitoring Zone (TP&MZ) Chief Engineer (P) Henkar Rokom Bado inaugurated the programme in the presence of TP&MZ SE (E) Duyu Tacho, Electrical Transmission Circle SE (E) TK Tara, SO&PSC Circle SE (E) Nangkong Perme and SLDC Division EE (E) Hibu Bama of the power department and other dignitaries.

Senior officers of the power department offered words of advice to the newly recruited JEs on the inaugural day.