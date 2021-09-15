Recipe competitions organized

PASIGHAT, 14 Sep: The East Siang women & child development (WCD) department on Tuesday organized ‘recipe competitions’ in Mebo and Ruksin subdivisions under the month-long ‘Poshan Maah Abhiyan’.

The competition in Mebo was conducted by CDPO O Tangu and the one in Ruksin was conducted by CDPO Onyok Panyang.

ICDS DD Machi Gao, who visited both the venues, spoke about the importance of yoga, hygiene, social distancing and locally grown foods.

“Traditional dishes are most imperative ingredients in our lives and eating good and delicious food has become an excitement to most of us,” she said.

Gao also gave away the awards to the winners of the competitions. (DIPRO)