Orgs submit memorandum raising various demands

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 14 Sep: A group of organizations, comprising the Nyishi Ethnic Students of Arunachal (NESA), the Arunachal People Front, the Pro-Dam Movement of Arunachal Pradesh, the Anti-Corruption Foundation, the Anti-Corruption Crime Control Committee of Arunachal Pradesh and the Arunachal Justice Forum

has submitted a joint memorandum to the state government, placing a series demands.

In a press conference held here on Tuesday, the organizations demanded that the government relocate the Chakma and Hajong refugees from Arunachal at the earliest, and sought a written assurance from the state government regarding relocating the refugees from the state.

Speaking on behalf of the organizations, NESA president Biri Chatum also urged the government to resolve the Assam-Arunachal boundary issue. “Both the states are currently governed by the BJP. The long-pending vexed boundary issue should be resolved amicably,” Chatum said, and sought a written assurance from the state government in this regard, too.

Stating that the highway department modified the width of the road under Package A of NH 415 between Chandranagar and Papu Nallah, the organizations said that the state government should ensure that no such alteration and modification of width is done on Packages B and C.

“The work should be executed properly, according to the detailed project reports and guidelines issued by the ministry of road transport and highways,” Chatum said.

Further, the organizations demanded “devolution of power to local self-governance, including the panchayati raj and municipal council by implementing 29 subjects of panchayati raj, so that gram panchayat and zilla parishad members may work effectively.”

They also sought a white paper from the state government on “the financial budget and expenditure of the 2020-21 fiscal year,” stating that transparency should be maintained while utilizing public money.

The organizations said that they would be compelled to launch a democratic movement against the government if it fails to meet their demands.