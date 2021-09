Thirty-five staffers took part in a ‘Fit India freedom run’ organized by the ICAR’s NE regional centre in Leparada HQ Basar, in collaboration with the West Siang KVK, on Monday as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. The run, held in Basar, was flagged off by the ICAR regional centre’s Joint Director Dr H Kalita.