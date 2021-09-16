AAPPTA resents Edu dept’s move of suspending associate prof

ITANAGAR, 15 Sep: The All-Arunachal Pradesh Polytechnic Teachers’ Association (AAPPTA) has expressed deep resentment over the move of the Education department to suspend Dera Natung Government College’s Associate Professor Narendra Pramanik.

In a release, the association said suspension of a sincere and hard-working teacher has hurt the sentiments of the teaching community of the state.

“We want the competent authority to immediately revoke his suspension and reinstate him with dignity and respect. This unjustified action by the administration has caused severe trauma and has affected the morale of the teachers,” the AAPPTA said.

The association further said they are “deeply saddened by the act of the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) secretary and Education commissioner in this whole controversy over the suspension of Associate Professor Pramanik.”

“The whole incident has caused deep pain and anguish to the teachers, who, apart from performing their regular hectic academic duties, willingly discharge extra duty assigned to them by the APSSB or any other government bodies from time to time. Even during vacations and despite threats from Covid, teachers have performed their duties dedicatedly,” they added.

Prof Pramanik has been suspended by the Education commissioner over alleged gross negligence during the APSSB exam held on 17 and 18 July, during which a female candidate was caught red-handed using a mobile phone inside the examination hall (Room No 25).