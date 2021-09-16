State reports 71 new covid-19 cases on Wednesday, 33 symptomatic

ITANAGAR, 15 Sep:  The state on Wednesday reported 71 new Covid-19 cases, of whom 33 are symptomatic.

Lower Subansiri detected the highest 19 Covid-19 cases, followed by 17 cases in Tawang and 13 cases in Capital Complex.

With 9.3 percent, West Siang reported the highest positivity rate in the state. Capital Complex reported a positivity rate of 1.4 percent.

Also on Wednesday, 54 patients from various health facilities across the state were declared recovered or discharged.

A total of 3681 samples were collected from the entire state on the same day.

Meanwhile, the state currently has 545 active cases with 505 under home isolation (see full bulletin)

