Committee meets on Atma Nirbhar schemes

RAGA, 16 Sep: The first joint meeting of district level implementation -cum- monitoring committee of the ‘Atma Nirbhar Bagwani Yojna’ and ‘Atma Nirbhar Krishi Yojna’ of Kamle district was held in the deputy commissioner’s office on Thursday.

Chairing the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Adong Pertin called for concerted efforts from all the stakeholders to ensure successful implementation of the schemes.

He also emphasized on the need to select genuine beneficiaries.

“The success of the schemes will depend on the beneficiaries we select. Therefore, field verification has to be conducted with utmost sincerity to ensure the selected beneficiaries are genuine,” he added.

DHO Tuter Ligu Dubi elaborated on the various components of the schemes. Individuals, farmer producer organizations and self-help groups can avail this front-ended subsidy schemes, she informed.

She also highlighted a few issues that could be faced by the beneficiaries in getting subsidy as it is credit linked and she requested the banks to be emphatic with the poor farmers.

Among others, the meeting was attended by representatives from the SBI and officials of the agriculture and horticulture departments. (DIPRO)