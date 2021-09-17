Alumni solve drinking water crisis in school

AALO,16 Sep: Three alumni of Government Higher Secondary School Aalo, Mojom Ete, Reli Kato and Paras Jain have donated a filter cum cooler (Blue Star) for the school, which was installed on Thursday.

The premier institution of West Siang district had been running without drinking water facility for many years and principal of the school, Hormo Ete haad approached the alumni of the school who are in the district.

Alumnus and trader by profession, Jain inaugurated the drinking water facility installation in the district.

The teachers and students of the school expressed their

deep gratitude to the alumni for installing the facility for free to ensure drinking water is available for teachers and students. (DIPRO)