Cleanliness and plantation drive conducted

KHONSA, 16 Sep: A cleanliness and plantation drive was organized by a team of ‘Satyagrah Se Swachhagrah Rath Yatra’, led by PHE&WS department, Itanagar SE-cum-SC Joi Angu at Khela village here in Tirap district on Thursday to mark ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.’

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, the SE-cum-SC highlighted the various components of Swachch Bharat Mission (G) phase II. He further informed about the benefits of using sanitary toilets, soakpit for grey water, safe disposal of single-use plastic waste and compost pit for biodegradable waste.

He also urged the villagers and PRI members to adopt a resolution to ban single use plastic in villages on 20 September to mark Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Executive Engineer Bamang Tasung, Consultant Goto Ete, former ZPC-cum-chairperson Care Me Home Welfare Society Sontung Lowang also spoke on the occasion. (DIPRO)