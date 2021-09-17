DC seeks positive suggestions to solve Assam-Arunachal border dispute

BOMDILA, 16 Sep: West Kameng Deputy Commissioner Karma Leki asked for the positive suggestions and ideas from the participants to prepare a roadmap to solve the Assam-Arunachal border dispute by maintaining peace and tranquility with the neighboring state.

He sought suggestions during a district level committee meeting on Assam-Arunachal border issue, held here at the DC’s conference hall on Thursday.

“Border issues are a sensitive subject. Hence all the concerned stakeholders from the affected areas like CBOs, PRI leaders, students unions and village senior members will be called in the second meeting,” he said.

The historical background of West Kameng district since the British era was explained by CO (Border Affairs) Kesang Wangda.

Kalaktang MLA Dorjee Wangdi Karma also spoke on the occasion.

SP Bomdila, ADCs, EACs, DFO, DLRSO, ZPMs and other officials attended the meeting. (DIPRO)