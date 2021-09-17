Mental health prog organized for police personnel

ZIRO, 16 Sep: The mental health programme for the police personnel of Lower Subansiri district was launched at the Saint Claret College, Ziro (SCCZ) here on Thursday through a one-day seminar themed, ‘Introduction to well-being for police personnel: building resilience through well-being toolkit.’

A total of 110 participants, including 90 police personnel attended the seminar, which was conducted as part of the mental health program initiated by Lower Subansiri SP Harsh Indora for the police personnel of the district, in collaboration with the counseling cell of SCCZ.

In their inaugural addresses, SP Harsh Indora and DySP Tasi Darrang spoke

about the importance of mental well-being in the professional life of the police personnel.

Resource person for the seminar, MCJ psychologist and college counselor of SCCZ Sr Mary Vanaja highlighted the components of well-being and how to build them to enhance one with the necessary skills.

Later, a counseling helpline was also launched for those who need counseling services.