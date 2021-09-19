APAKA team calls on sports minister

ITANAGAR, 18 Sep: A delegation of the Arunachal Pradesh Amateur Karate-Do Association (APAKA), led by its president Yarda Niki has called on Sports Minister Mama Natung on Saturday and discussed various issues pertaining to promotion of games and sports in the state.

The APAKA team also informed the minister of the activities of the association since its inception.

The team, including General Secretary John Bagang, also submitted a representation to the minister. The association said that the minister assured the team to support and help in promotion of karate in the state.