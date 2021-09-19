DC launches ‘Vahan4’ app for Longding

LONGDIN, 18 Sep: Longding Deputy Commissioner Bani Lego on Friday launched ‘Vahan4’ – the web based application (app) by the transport ministry for online registration of all types of vehicles in the district.

After the launching of the app, Lego said “the process of vehicle registration will now become easier and hassle free than ever as it now involves less human interaction.”

On the occasion, Lego also distributed new registration certificates generated through the app to the first batch of beneficiaries.

DTO Ahua Wangsu said with the launch of the application, the registration of all types of vehicles will be done through online mode only, adding that registration of old vehicles will also be done online in a phased manner.

District Informatics Officer Harsh Raj informed that various other vehicle-related services, like fancy numbers, national permit, no objection certificate, duplicate registration certificates, renewal of registration, transfer of ownership and hypothecation etc can also be done through the application.

“With the launch of the web-based application, the data of vehicles in the entire country will be maintained at a national data centre,” he added.

Lempho Toham, one of the beneficiaries, said that he was happy with the new system as it is much easier than the paper and pen system.

“Travelling through other states will become hassle free with data being saved in the online repository,” he said.

The launch programme was attended by all the officials and staffers of the district transport office and the national informatics office. (DIPRO)