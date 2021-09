ITANAGAR, 18 Sep: A free cardiology camp is going to be conducted at the Ramakrishna Mission Hospital (RKMH) here on 29 September next.

Specialists from Hayat Super specialty Hospital, Guwahati, including chief cardiac surgeon Dr Suraj Kumar Pradhan, Dr Kangkan Sharma and Dr Hrishikesh Bharali will be attending to the patients at the RKMH pay clinic.

The patients have to register their names at the RKMH OPD, according to a release from secretary RKMH.