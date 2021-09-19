APSLSA conducts statewide outreach programme

ITANAGAR, 18 Sep: Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA) and the district legal services authorities conducted statewide special outreach cum awareness programmes to provide legal services to the common citizens of Arunachal as part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The legal aid counsels, para legal volunteers and other staffers of West Kameng, West Siang, Upper Subansiri, Leparada, Lower Subansiri, Upper Siang, Papum Pare, Lohit ,East Kameng, Tirap, East Siang, Tawang and Lower Dibang Valley educated the public about the POCSO Act, Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, Victim Compensation, availability of free legal aid and the Right to Education.

In total, 108 citizens from different parts of the state were provided legal assistance and counselling by the dedicated mobile units, while 1,269 people had participated in the programmes.

The APSLSA mobile team held three camps for the children in Sarah Institute of Paramedical Sciences, Itanagar, Mother Toniak Primary School in G-Extension, Naharlagun and the Missionaries of Charity, Naharlagun to raise awareness on the POCSO Act, the Juvenile Justice Act, and various other legal entitlements and schemes related to protection of children.

During the programme, the children were also taught about ‘good touch – bad touch’.

Separate sessions were also held for the staffers of these institutions to educate them on issues related to domestic violence, marriage registration, sexual harassment at workplace and free legal aid.

Advocate Nani Modi spoke about the importance of organizing such mobile campaigns to make the people aware of the NALSA scheme and its provision of free and equitable access to justice for all.

The outreach programme was organized under the aegis of the National Legal Services Authority, in collaboration with the Department of Justice under the union Law and Justice Ministry.