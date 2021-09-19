GST Council agrees to nominate mid-level officers from state in GSTN

LUCKNOW, 18 Sep: The GST Council has agreed to nominate the mid-level officers in the Board of Goods & Services Tax Network (GSTN) from Arunachal Pradesh.

The GST Council gave its nod for nomination of officers when Deputy Chief Minister and the Minister-in-charge of Finance, Chowna Mein raised various issues concerning the state during the 45th GST Council meeting held under the chairmanship of Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitaraman here on Friday.

On the issue of compulsory nomination of state officers on the Board of GSTN, Mein said that Arunachal Pradesh has limited senior level officers in the department, therefore, mid-level officers may be allowed to be nominated from the state. The GST Council agreed to the propositions of the DCM and asked the state ‘to take its own appropriate call.’

The DCM also emphasized on the protection of the arecanut plantation in Arunachal and other North Eastern states “since it is one of the revenue earning crops for the small farmers.”

“Many farmers cultivate arecanut crop on a large scale and there is vast scope

for its expansion owing to the huge available land mass of the state,” Mein said.

The DCM was accompanied by Commissioner (Tax & Excise) Kanki Darang and Superintendent (Tax, Excise & Narcotics) Nakut Padung.

Mein also participated in other issues like exemption of Covid-19 related medicines and National Anti-Profiteering Authority, rationalization and change of tax rate on various items and review of revenue position under goods and services of the states and the country.

The GST meeting was also attended by the deputy chief ministers and finance ministers from other states and union territories of the country. (DCMMC)