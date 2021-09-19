Governor suggests Taki to revamp horticulture farm in Shergaon

ITANAGAR, 18 Sep: Governor BD Mishra suggested Agriculture Minister Tage Taki to take necessary steps to revamp the horticulture farm in Shergaon and the Farmers Training Centre in Salari in West Kameng.

The governor also enquired the minister about the proposed oilseed programmes and suggested him to take up the productivity of oilseed in PPP mode as it will benefit the locals.

On Friday, a delegation of the BJP Kisan Morcha, led by Taki, called on the governor at the Raj Bhavan and felicitated him on the occasion of Kisan- Jawan Samman Diwas, which commemorates the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The delegation presented a certificate to the governor citing their gratitude for his sacrifice and commitment towards the nation as a member of the India armed forces.

Mishra said that with equal contribution of the farmers and the soldiers, India will be one of the most developed and prosperous nations in the world.

The delegation included the BJPs’ National Kisan Morcha president Sambhu Kumar and the state’s BJP Kisan Morcha president. (PRO to Raj Bhawan)