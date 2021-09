A one-day district level in-service vocational teachers training for tours and travels/ Information Technology and IT Lab Assistant was organized by the ISSE District Project Officer ISSE under Samagra Shiksha at the Rajiv Gandhi Government Polytechnic College Itanagar on 18 September. The training was attended by DDSE Mallo Yam Gollo, DPO Kipa Kechak and RGGP Principal Taba That.