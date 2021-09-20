373 candidates appear in APSSB conducted exam for VIs

ITANAGAR, 19 Sep: The Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) conducted two days Vocational Instructors (VI) examination in two venues in the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) on 18 and 19 September.

Out of the total 602 eligible candidates, 373 (61.96%) candidates appeared for the common exam. The examinations were conducted in eight sessions for 15 trades peacefully in all centres.

APSSB Secretary Santosh Kumar Rai in a statement informed that the date of viva-voce will be intimated in due course. The candidates may regularly visit the APSSB website for updates, he said.

Meanwhile, the board extended its gratitude to the observer, coordinators, DC, SP, and all other functionaries for smooth conduct of the examination.