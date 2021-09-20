Ngandam seeks public support to accelerate development projects, inspects ICPB roads

ZIRO, 19 Sep: RWD Minister Honchun Ngandam has sought support from the public irrespective of political affiliation for conducive atmosphere for the engineers and contractors to accelerate developmental projects.

Addressing a seminar on ‘Interlocking Concrete Pavement Block (ICPB) project’ in PMGSY roads, conducted by the Arunachal Pradesh Rural Roads Development Agency (ARRDA), as a part of the nationwide ongoing Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav (AKAM) celebration here in Lower Subansiri district on Sunday, Ngandam said “We are still lagging behind the rest of the country in terms of infrastructural developments owing to the difficult terrains. Creating hindrances will only slow the pace of development.”

He also appealed to the contractors to be socially responsible while implementing the projects. “As locals it is our social and moral responsibility to ensure that the projects are implemented as per DPRs and to its best condition,” he said.

The minister also commended the Ziro RWD team for having successfully implemented the 22.64 km ICPB project in four PMGSY roads in Ziro.

“These ICPB or paver blocks roads have successfully withstood the heaviest monsoon this year without any major damage, which is a testimony to its efficacy in heavy raid fed areas,” he added.

It is worth mentioning here that the ICPB project is the result of the rigorous pursuance of local MLA cum Agriculture Minister Tage Taki.

The 22.64km stretch of road project has been implemented at Kardo to Shivlinga road, Bamin to Nenchalya, Abulya to Lempia and Reru to Salaya (St.Claret road) upto Old Ziro.

Agriculture Minister Tage Taki, speaking on the occasion, said that the PMGSY roads are instrumental in providing vital rural connectivity.

Lauding the efforts of the RWD minister in conceiving the seminar, Taki said that such interactions will create a platform for interchanging of ideas and instill team spirit amongst all the engineers across the state.

Ziro division RWD Executive Engineer Gambi Karbak gave a powerpoint presentation on the ICPB technology.

Justifying that the ICPB technology ‘to be the best option for a heavy rain fed areas’, Karbak said that good quality paver blocks ensure durability of pavements.

“ICBP tolerates higher deflections without structural failure and will not be affected by thermal expansion or contraction,” he said and added that “ICBP does not require curing, and so can be opened for traffic immediately after construction.”

SE and SQC T Paktung also spoke.

Earlier on Saturday, a team of officials led by both the ministers inspected all the ICPB roads implemented in Ziro. They also inspected the Ziro-Daporijo BRTF road constructed using the cold mix technology and also visited the paver block manufacturing units at Supuyu.

Also as a part of the AKAM celebrations, saplings were planted in the RWD office complex at Monipolyong.

Exhibition stalls were also set up by companies from Guwahati, Lakhimpur and Naharlagun dealing in paver blocks, road signages and bituminous technology.

A book titled Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, Arunachal Chapter was also released by the RWD minister.

The two days event was organized by the RWD Ziro Division. (DIPRO)