Webinar on recent advances in renewable energy technology held

NIRJULI, 19 Sep: A two-day national webinar on recent advances in renewable energy technology was organized by the mechanical engineering department of the North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology (NERIST) on 17 and 18 September.

The objective of the webinar was to provide a common platform to exchange ideas in recent advances and technological development in the field of renewable energy and promote the knowledge of renewable energy for the benefits of the society and the nation.

Faculty members from various reputed institutes, like IITs, central universities and industries from across the country joined the webinar as resource persons and shared their research and development experiences in the area of renewable energy technologies with the participants.

The programme was coordinated by Students’ Affairs Dean Prof Pradip Lingfa and head of the mechanical engineering department Dr Maryom Dabi.