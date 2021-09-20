Tense situation prevails in Assam after unnatural death of a girl in Daporijo

[ Karda Natam ]

DAPORIJO, 19 Sep: A tense situation is prevailing in Dejoo area in Assam’s Lakhimpur district after an unnatural death of a 19-year-old Assam girl in Daporijo, Upper Subansiri district on 16 September.

The police here received an FIR filed by the local guardian (of the deceased) informing that one Manisha Panika, daughter of Banarasi Panika of Ananda Tea Estate under Chowldhowa Police Outpost in Assam’s Lakhimpur district committed suicide by hanging herself at her residence at the SBI colony here.

Accordingly, the police conducted investigation after registering a case (no 07/21) of unnatural death under section 174 of the CrPC at Daporijo Police Station, said Upper Subansiri DySP T Bage.

Sub Inspector T Taring of Daporijo police station, along with Executive Magistrate A Apang conducted the investigation and later handed over the body to the local guardian after conducting a post mortem, he said.

Meanwhile, the relatives of the victims have refused to receive the body of the deceased unless heavy compensation is paid.

Bage said the body of the deceased was sent to her home in Assam at the request of the parent on 17 September. But, the police had to bring the body back to Daporijo from Kimin on the night of 18 September as nobody had received it. The body was lying on the road in Kimin for more than 24 hours from 4 pm of 17 September, said the DySP.

“I made several phone calls to the family members of the deceased to receive the body. But they refused to receive it,” Bage said.

The DySP also said that he also had contacted the police in Yupia, Kimin and North Lakhimpur to sort out the issue “but they too failed.”

He said that some persons introducing themselves as the relatives of the deceased “are demanding huge compensation or else they will not receive the body.”

Meanwhile, a group of people in Dejoo in between Kimin in Arunachal and Pahumara in Assam on Sunday staged a protest against the death of the girl and demanded justice for the deceased. The angry protesters also threatened to impose blockade on Kimin-Pahumara road against Arunachal, if justice is not delivered immediately.

Child Welfare Committee member Kolin Lusi Sorum (Tamin) also enquired about the incident and said that the case is being investigated by the law enforcing authority.

He added that if any foul play is detected in the case, then the CWC will leave no stone unturned in awarding punishment to the culprit(s) involved and providing justice to the victim.