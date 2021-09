ITANAGAR, 20 Sep: The 8th Dorjee Khandu Memorial State Badminton Championship-2021, which was scheduled to be held from 19 to 23 October, has been postponed as the event collided with the Infosys Foundation India International Challenge, Bengaluru.

As per the new schedule, the championship will now be held from 26 to 30 October, according to an ASBA release.