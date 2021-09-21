Two active NSCN-IM members surrender

KHONSA, 20 Sep: Two active members of the NSCN-IM have surrendered before the Tirap District Magistrate-cum-Deputy Commissioner Taro Mize, in presence of police and Assam Rifles c/o 99 APO here on Monday.

Both the surrendered members are from Sanliam village under Lazu circle of Tirap district.

One is Napo Mophuk (37), who was an active member of the NSCN-IM from 1997 in the rank of lieutenant. The other is Yamyum Mophuk (38). She was also an active member of the outfit in the rank of undersecretary. (DIPRO)