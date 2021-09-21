Students and teachers elated as schools reopen

[ Amar Sangno ]

ITANAGAR, 20 Sep: After nearly two years of deserted look, schools across the state (both private and government) came fully alive as physical classes for classes I to VIII resumed on Monday.

Covid-19 had put life to a standstill and hugely impacted the education sector, forcing the school authorities across India and the globe to shut down.

“Children are excited to be back to their schools, teachers are enthusiastic to see the students back in the school compound and parents have heaved a sigh of relief after 16 to 17 months of uncertainty,” said Nangram Pingkap, Special State Project Director of the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, expressing happiness over the commencement of physical classes.

“We, the educational administrators, are very optimistic now, but are also concerned about the event of a 3rd wave reaching here,” he said.

“Students were willing to attend, parents gave consent letters and teachers were desperately wanting to teach” he continued.

An official in the education department claimed that parents and students were desperately waiting for regular classes to re-open after the state saw a sharp nose dive in Covid-19 positive cases over the past month. Till 20 September 2021, the state has 410 active cases and 272 death cases so far as per the Covid bulletin.

Department sources informed that the school authority has been strictly instructed to follow Covid appropriate behaviour, including maintaining distance, wearing masks and frequent hand sanitizing in the class.

“We are ensuring every student strictly follows Covid appropriate behaviour as instructed by the government with hand sanitizers installed at entry points,” said teacher in-charge of Government ME School ESS Sector, NT Kamo.

“We are operating the school in two shifts, with the first shift from 7 AM to 10 AM and the second shift from 11 AM to 3 PM; ensuring one hour gap as per Covid appropriate behaviour. The children are excited to be back in school,” said Government ME School D Sector Naharlagun, Headmistress Tadar Yaya

Reportedly, many students faced trouble in comprehending the notes being shared by the teachers online.

“We are somewhat relieved now as physical classes have started. In online mode, we hardly understood what the teachers were teaching sometimes due to poor network and we couldn’t freely ask questions to the teachers. The only issue is the exorbitant transport fare as we have to come from Nirjuli,” said a student of Kendra Vidyalaya, Naharlagun.

“In online classes, we have to study by ourselves besides doing household chores. It hampers our study. But in school we can concentrate and learn from the teachers,” said Chera Tacho, a class VIII student at Government ME School ESS Sector, Itanagar while welcoming the physical classes.

For some students, the resumption of normal classes is not only about meeting their teachers and attending physical classes but also a reunion with best friends and sharing cheerful moments in school.

“I get to see my friends physically after almost a year. With offline classes beginning, we can also play together again,” said a student.

The Education department on 10th September had allowed schools (from class I-VIII), including residential schools, hostels and coaching institutions to reopen from 13 September onwards.