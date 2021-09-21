Issues and challenges faced by sports sector discussed in SAA meet

CHIMPU, 20 Sep: Various issues and challenges faced by the sports sector in Arunachal Pradesh were discussed in the annual governing body meeting of the Sports Authority of Arunachal (SAA) here on Monday.

Attending the meeting, Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Mama Natung suggested the SAA to come up with ‘new vision’ in the field of adventure sports for consideration by the government.

MLA Taniya Soki suggested the authority to give special focus on particular sports, where the athletes of the state can excel.

SAA Chairman Byabang Taj and the governing body members also spoke on various issues related to promotion and development of the sports sector.

Earlier, SAA Director Gumnya Karbak presented the annual performance reports of the authority for 2020-21

The meeting was also attended by Sports and Youth Affairs Secretary Anirudh Saran Singh, Sports Director Tadar Appa, Youth Affairs Director Ramesh Linggi, SAA Vice Chairman Sanjeev Tana Tara, top arm-wrestler Pakjar Taipodia and Co-opted member Puto Bui.