STTP on ‘Cyber- Physical System: Recent trends and its application to the Healthcare System’ inaugurated

NIRJULI, 20 Sep: The inaugural function of the six days online short-term training programme (STTP) on ‘Cyber- Physical System: Recent trends and its application to the healthcare system’ began on Monday at the North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology (NERIST).

Assistant Professor of the Mechanical Engineering Department, Dr Santosh Kumar Tamang informed that the course will address recent trends in CPS, development of next-generation sensors and its application to the health care system for more automation and precision. Dean (Student’s Affairs) of NERIST Prof P Lingfa spoke on the significance of sensors and actuators in solving existing problems in the medical system in our country.

Head of Mechanical Engineering Department Prof M Muralidhar spoke about the department.

NERIST Director Prof HS Yadav acknowledged the support received from AICTE, New Delhi under the leadership of AICTE Chairman Prof Anil D Sahasrabudhe. He encouraged the coordinator as well as the organizing team for conducting such training in the emerging area of cyber physical system and its application to healthcare. He also encouraged to further venture into such interdisciplinary domains to serve the globe.

Sponsored by the AICTE, New Delhi and organized by the NERIST’s department of Mechanical Engineering will conclude on 25 September.