RGU ‘Hindi Saptaah’ celebrations

Arunachalee languages must be included in primary-level curriculum, suggests renowned journalist Rahul Dev

RONO HILLS, 20 Sep: “Arunachalee languages must be included in the primary level curriculum so that our rich Indian language repertory can be preserved for future genera-tion,”suggested renowned journalist & TV anchor Rahul Dev during the online valedictory programme of a week-long ‘Hindi Saptaah’ celebration organized by the Rajiv Gandhi University’s (RGU) Hindi Cell on Monday.

He further stated that Hindi language should stand to preserve the endangered languages of the country. ‘All Indian languages should be equally respected by the citizens,’ he added.

He also spoke on scientific and non-scientific values of Hindi language.

Earlier, RGU Vice-Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha in his address

mentioned the value of Hindi and said, “Development of Hindi language should not be limited to Hindi Diwas only. Hindi has maintained its importance to a great extent in various fields like literature, art, culture, film, science & technology, media, etc.”

Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof Amitabh Mitra, RGU Hindi officer Gumpi Nguso, Dean of Language Prof Oken Lego, HoD Hindi Prof Shyam Shankar Singh and research scholars were among those who attended the valedictory function.