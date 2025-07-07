Arunachal celebrates Dalai Lama’s 90th birthday

[ Prem Chetry ]

LUMLA/BOMDILA, 6 Jul: The 90th birthday of His Holiness the Dalai Lama was celebrated in many parts of the state.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Sunday joined hundreds of devotees, dignitaries, and members of the Tibetan community at the Dhargyeling Tibetan settlement in Tezu in Lohit district to celebrate the 90th birthday of the 14th Dalai Lama.

The celebration was marked by prayers, cultural perf-ormances, and paying of tributes at the Lhagon Jangchup Choeling monastery.

The DCM, along with head monk Dzogchen Ganor Rinpoche, offered prayers for long life and good health of the Dalai Lama.

In his speech, Mein described the Dalai Lamas as “not only a spiritual leader for Tibetan people but also a beacon of peace and compassion for the entire world.”

“His life and message transcend borders, reminding us all of the power of kindness, forgiveness, and inner strength,” Mein said.

He praised the resilience and cultural pride of the Tibetan people residing across India.

“I deeply admire how Tibetan community has preserved its language, attire, and spiritual traditions. Their strength in maintaining cultural identity is both moving and inspiring,” he noted.

The celebration was attended also by ministers Wangki Lowang and Pasang Dorjee Sona, along with MLAs Dr Mohesh Chai, Chau Zingnu Namchoom, and Mutchu Mithi, IGP (Eastern Range) PN Khrimey, and the DCs and SPs of Lohit and Namsai districts, among others.

The 90th anniversary of the revered head of the Tibetan Buddhism is historic for the supporters around the world, as the 14th Dalai Lama has proclaimed that the Dalai Lama institution will continue, with his successor to be chosen according to tradition, regardless of China’s claims over succession authority. Notably, the Dalai Lama announced that the Gaden Phodrang Trust has been tasked with selecting his successor.

Devotees across West Kameng and Tawang, districts celebrated the 90th birth anniversary of His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama with reverence and religious fervour on Sunday.

Speaking at Gyalwa Jampa Lhakhang near the Bhutan border in Lumla subdivision in Tawang district, the 12th Guru Tulku Rinpoche said, “We are blessed to have our root guru, the Dalai Lama. Along with his lifelong struggle for Tibet’s autonomy, he has worked tirelessly to promote universal brotherhood and environmental protection.”

“This is an auspicious moment for us, and the day is truly dedicated to His Holiness the Dalai Lama. May he live a long and healthy life. We must follow the path shown by the Dalai Lama in promoting religious harmony, universal peace, environmental responsibility, and love and compassion among all,” he added.

Earlier, a ceremonial reception of the Dalai Lama’s portrait was organized, followed by prayers for his long and healthy life.

In West Kameng headquarters Bomdila, a large crowd gathered at the Thubchog Gatsel Ling monastery to honour the occasion with profound respect.

In the morning, a procession carrying the Dalai Lama’s portrait started from the Tibetan settlement office and passed through the heart of the town. Monks, students, and the public chanted prayers for the Dalai Lama’s long life. A mass prayer, ‘Tsemay Yonten,’ and a world peace prayer composed by the 14th Dalai Lama were offered, followed by prayers for a long life for the Dalai Lama.

Meritorious students of Classes 5 and 6 were also felicitated on the occasion.

The celebration also featured traditional dances and songs perf-ormed by various groups and individuals. (PTI, with in-put from DCM’s PR Cell)