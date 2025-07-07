Clash between Chakmas and locals over plot of land; situation under control, says SP

[ Bengia Ajum ]

KOKILA, 6 Jul: A clash erupted between members of the Chakma community and a few local individuals here in Papum Pare district on Saturday over a plot of land where the Chakmas traditionally conduct their last rites.

The confrontation began when the Chakmas attempted to hold a funeral ceremony and were met with resistance. A video circulating on social media shows both sides wielding sticks and engaging in physical confrontations.

According to police sources, the conflict arose over differing opinions about using a specific plot of land that the Chakmas have long used for funeral rites. A local businessman, identified as Takam Tadu, recently constructed a resort on the bank of the Chengmara river, adjacent to this burial ground.

“After building the resort, Takam Tadu requested that the Chakmas relocate their funeral rites to a different plot to avoid disrupting his business. He offered his other plot to the Chakmas for conducting the last rites, which is a bit far from the existing plot. However, the Chakmas declined to accept it,” said Papum Pare SP Taru Gusar.

Tensions escalated on Saturday when the Chakmas of Kokila attempted to perform the last rites of an elderly woman. An altercation broke out, quickly turning into physical violence. “The situation is now under control. Takam Tadu’s supporters dispersed peacefully, and the Chakmas were able to complete the ceremony,” said the SP.

Chakma refugees were settled and given plots of land by the Government of India in places like Hollongi and Kokila in Papum Pare district.