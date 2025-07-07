Dalai Lama’s 90th birthday evokes mixed emotions

[ Amar Sangno ]

DHARAMSHALA, 6 Jul: As His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama turned 90 years old on Sunday, the entire McLeod Ganj town in Dharamsala, Himachal Pradesh, sprung to life with exuberance and mixed emotions.

The emotion was visibly high on the face of every devoted follower of His Holiness who came to the monastic town to celebrate his birthday.

The Dalai Lama’s age and health are a concern for every Tibetan, yet he remains a symbol of hope and courage, especially as he has announced that the Dalai Lama’s institution will continue, putting an end to speculation that the over-600 years old institution would end with him.

The narrow lanes leading to the Thekchen Choeling Tsuglagkhang monastery, where the Dalai Lama lives, were filled with tens of thousands of devotees from across the world. The residents of McLeod Ganj were distributing sweets and cakes in the streets to every passer-by in honour of His Holiness.

“It’s a mixed emotion. We are sad that His Holiness is ageing and has less time, but at the same time we are happy that he has lived this far and remains a symbol of world peace and the Tibetan people’s hope,” said Kunga, who was seen distributing laddoos to people at a street near his restaurant.

Tears of joy burst forth in celebration among the followers when the Dalai Lama took a bite of a piece of cake from the throne (Zhuk-tri in Tibetan) on the podium of the main Tibetan temple courtyard. It was followed by cultural displays by artistes from different parts of the world, including Arunachal Pradesh, in honour of the Dalai Lama.

In his deeply reflective address, the spiritual leader emphasized the importance of Bodhicitta – the altruistic intention to achieve enlightenment for the benefit of all beings – as the cornerstone of his life’s practice.

“Having a human life, it is natural for us to love and help each other,” the Dalai Lama said, highlighting the sense of brotherhood and sisterhood fostered by Buddhist spirituality in his homeland.

He credited his practice of Bodhicitta, inspired by Shantideva Bodhicharyavtra, for guiding his lifelong commitment to serving humanity.

“Holding others dearer than myself has brought people together and earned their admiration, not through selfish goals but through genuine care,” he added.

The Dalai Lama also spoke of complementing Bodhicitta with the practice of “emptiness,” describing these two principles as the foundation for his pursuit of full enlightenment.

“At 90, I see that I have not wasted my life,” he said, noting that his practice ensures he will face death peacefully, without regret.

The Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) has announced a ‘Year of Compassion’, to be observed worldwide, beginning from the 14th Dalai Lama’s 90th birthday celebration this year to 6 July, 2026.

On Saturday, in his birthday message, the Dalai Lama referred to himself as a simple Buddhist monk who typically avoids celebrating birthdays. He dwelt on material developments and achieving peace of mind through cultivating a good heart and by being compassionate.

He reiterated that he would continue to focus on his commitment to promoting human values and religious harmony, drawing from the ancient Indian wisdom.

“I will continue to focus on my commitment to promoting human values and religious harmony, drawing from the ancient Indian wisdom which explains the workings of mind and emotions, and the Tibetan culture and heritage, which has so much potential to contribute to the world through its emphasis on peace of mind and compassion,” the Dalai Lama added.

“As long as space endures, as long as sentient beings remain, until then may I too remain to dispel the miseries of the world,” he said.

Participating in the 90th birthday celebration of His Holiness, Chief Minister Pema Khandu emphasised on the unique relationship between the Dalai Lama institution and Arunachal Pradesh.

“We in Arunachal Pradesh share a unique and sacred bond with His Holiness and the institution of the Dalai Lama. Our traditional tie goes back centuries – to the time of the great fifth Dalai Lama, under whose patronage the historic Tawang monastery was established,” Khandu said.

“We take great pride in the fact that the sixth Dalai Lama, Tsangyang Gyatso, was born in Tawang – a reflection of our deep spiritual connection,” the CM added.

Khandu further added that the 14th Dalai Lama visited Arunachal several times and has left a lasting mark on the state’s cultural and spiritual fabric. “His historic journey through Kenzamani, Zemithang of Mon region in 1959 is enshrined in our collective memory and His Holiness’ teachings have influenced our governance philosophy,” Khandu said.

“We draw inspiration from his principles of compassion and non-violence in shaping policies that promote harmony and collective wellbeing. Our investments in value-based education, including monastic schools, are guided by his belief in ‘educating the heart’ to create happy, responsible citizens,” he added.

Wishing His Holiness well on his birthday, union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju termed the 14th Dalai Lama a living bridge between ancient wisdom and modern world.

“Your Holiness, you are a more than a spiritual leader. You are a living bridge between ancient wisdom and the modern world,” said Rijiju.

“For over seven decades you have carried the teachings of the Buddha with humility and clarity, guiding not only Tibetan Buddhism but the followers of all faiths towards more a compassionate and ethical way of life,” Rijiju added.

For the Tibetan people, it’s more than a celebration of the Dalai Lama’s 90th birthday; it’s an emotion and hope that the spiritual leader may not endure atrocities and adversaries.

“It is a celebration of joy because His Holiness has lived so long, but at the same time sadness because we never planned to live in India for this long, we want to go back to Tibet,” said Loten Namling, a Switzerland-based internationally known musician who promotes the idea of a free Tibet.