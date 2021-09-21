State govt determined to resolve all border issues in a peaceful manner: DC

BOMDILA, 20 Sep: ‘The state government is determined to resolve all the border issues with neighboring state Assam in a peaceful manner,’ stated West Kameng Deputy Commissioner Karma Leki during a district-level committee meeting on Assam-Arunachal boundary issue at the DC’s conference hall here on Monday.

The DC informed that both state governments have conducted a series of meetings at national and state levels to solve the boundary issue and recently the state government has directed

to form a local level committee to know the ground realities of the issue. ‘However, while discussing the border issue, it should be kept in mind that discussions will be held as per the survey report of Justice SN Variava (Retd.) 16 November, 2007. New additions to the area will not be entertained,’ he stated.

In the meeting, concerned community based organizations, PRI members and senior public of the areas shared the boundary history, while CO (Border Affairs) Kesang Wangda explained the historical background of West Kameng district since the British era.

Thrizono MLA and advisor to minister forest and environment Kumsi Sidisow urged the people residing in the boundary areas to maintain decades’ old brotherhood with the neighboring state. ‘Both the state governments are concerned over the boundary issue and it will be amicably resolved,’ he added.

West Kameng SP, ADCs, administrative officers, ZPMs, GBs and representatives of various students’ unions were among those who attended the meeting. (DIPRO)