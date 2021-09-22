CBOs, Panchayat members seek improved internet, telecommunication services

Staff reporter

ITANAGAR, SEP 21: The community based organizations (CBOs) and Panchayati Raj Members of Shi-Yomi district jointly appealed to the state government to upgrade the BSNL network service and install private telecommunication services in the district.

In a joint press conference held here at the Press Club on Tuesday, Gram Panchayat Chairman Mamik Hangong requested the state government to provide alternative network service in the area, stating that the denizens of the district have been facing poor BSNL network connectivity ever since it has been installed.

Expressing displeasure over the poor BSNL network, the members claimed that there is no improvement or upgrade of the BSNL network in the district till date.

Hangong further informed that the district currently has BSNL 2G mobile service at Mechuka, Tato and Monigong. However, due to poor signal and heavy congestion, the service users are unable to communicate properly and there are higher rates of call drops.

He also said that poor and lack of internet facilities in the district has forced people to live incommunicado with the rest of the world, including the government announcements and policies and new schemes, etc.

“The district is being deprived in terms of network connectivity when the rest of the districts are availing proper network and internet facilities,” he said.

Hangong rued that despite being a popular tourist destination, Mechukha is still lacking in terms of network and internet facilities, which is “one disadvantage for the tourists and people of the area.”

He also informed that during the Covid-19 pandemic, the people of Shi-Yomi, particularly the students have been badly hampered due to poor network service which also affected their online classes.

Regarding the issue, a joint memorandum has been submitted to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) on Monday, informed Hangong.