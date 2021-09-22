DC urges doctors not to refer too many cases outside of district

AALO, Sep 21: Since the general hospital in West Siang district is in the process of upgrading its facilities, Deputy Commissioner Penga Tato suggested that doctors try their best to “treat the patients here without referring too many cases outside the district.”

Chairing the governing body meetings of the Rogi Kalyan Samity Meeting and district task force on special routine immunization campaign at the DC’s conference hall on Tuesday, the DC exhorted the medical fraternity to work constantly to improve the health delivery services in the district as a team and maintain working hours of 8 AM to 2 PM to attend to the medical needs of patients.

He also stressed on running the 24X7 pharmacy inside the medical premises as decided in the governing body meeting and charge minimal rates for all tests being carried out in the hospital and fix timings for tests on daily basis.

He said that routine immunization by the government is targeted towards wiping off many ailments from society free-of-cost and every endeavour must be made to see to it that no one is left out within the targeted period.

DMO Dr Dubom Bagra disclosed that the process of streamlining the health delivery system in the district is being taken up gradually, and sought the cooperation of doctors, administration and public in its growth and make. He asked all health centres to keep updates on routine immunization and Covid-19 vaccine to show a clear picture of vaccination and immunization status of the district.

DFWO Dr Tomar Kamki informed that West Siang has been rated first in routine immunization works in the state due to constant effort put in by all medical officers, paramedical staffs, HCWs and AWs at all levels. The next phase of routine immunization will start from October and go on to January to locate all drop-outs and people who have not taken their second dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

Dr Jombom Kato and Yomto Lollen, DPM gave a detailed presentation on activities under the Rogi Kalyan Samity works and status of immunization in all sub centres, PHCs and CHCs of the district.

ZPM and chairperson of Mothers’ Vision, Jumde Gamlin and other members of the task force also took part in the day long deliberations. (DIPRO)