General admin staffer no more

PALIN, 21 Sep: Biri Tarang, who was serving as PI Gr-III under the establishment of Kra Daadi deputy commissioner, died on 20 September.

Born on 2 April 1971, late Biri Tarang had joined his service on 19 January 2004 in the post of PI Gr-III under the office of the Kurung Kumey deputy commissioner.

He is survived by two wives, three sons and three daughters.

Meanwhile, the officials and staff of Kra Daadi DC’s office have deeply mourned his demise and observed two minutes of silence during a condolence programme organized here on Monday last.

In a condolence message, Kra Daadi ADC Yame Higio recalled late Biri as an honest and sincere official and termed his death as a great loss.