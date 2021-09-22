Juvenile home needs major renovation: APSCPCR

PASIGHAT, 21 Sep: Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) Chairperson Gumri Ringu, accompanied by the members of the commission and local officers and other stakeholders visited the state’s lone juvenile home here in East Siang district on Monday and observed that the juvenile home needs major renovation and improvement.

During the inspection, the commission also noted that salaries of the staff were not regular and needs timely disbursement, which was later discussed during an interactive cum consultative meeting with all the stakeholders at the DC’s conference hall on Tuesday.

On the requirement of a vehicle for the juvenile home to carryout emergency services, Ringu assured to take up the matter with the appropriate authority very soon.

Ringu also urged the stakeholders to spread awareness to contain child labour.

She asked the DC, SP and other stakeholders to ensure proper functioning of JJB, CWC and DCPU so that “no child is exploited and the rights of every child are protected.”

The commission said that it would monitor and submit its reports annually to the government for betterment.

Stating that protecting children was one of the most important tasks the administration undertakes, Deputy Commissioner Dr Kinny Singh apprised the commission that the administration has already appealed to the government for immediate posting of a JMFC at Pasighat.

Throwing light on various challenges being faced, she mentioned that inadequate funding for maintenance of the juvenile home, including boundary wall, water supply, IEC awareness program, etc was hampering day to day activities.

She directed the DD (ICDS) to conduct frequent meeting so that monthly reports are submitted timely.

The DC also instructed the DDSE to introduce drop-boxes in schools and to ban private tuitions by government teachers as proposed by the commission members. She sought active cooperation from police, HoDs, CBOs and NGOs who are involved in child rights protection to better implement child rights and protection policies.

“All children should be safe, well cared for and loved. Unfortunately, some children are abused or neglected by those charged with their care. Police forces work with other agencies to safeguard children and have unique responsibilities for investigating crimes against them and taking proactive action where necessary,” said SP Sumit Kumar Jha.

He informed that the police have invested a great deal in both training and resources to enhance their ability to offer the best possible service to child victims of crime.

“If any complaint is registered, proper action would be taken and there would be no compromise,” he assured.

The meeting was also attended by the DD (ICDS), DDSE, DMO, CDPOs, representatives of CWC, CBOs, NGOs, etc. (DIPRO)